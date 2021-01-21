Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Intech Announces the Appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the New Chairman of the Board

Suresh Khatanhar brings over three decades of rich experience in the BFSI space and he will be an asset to our disruptive business growth.About IDBI Intech Ltd.IDBI Intech Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd. It is a Next-Gen technology company driving Digital Journeys for the Customers.Website - httpswww.idbiintech.com PWRPWR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:53 IST
IDBI Intech Announces the Appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the New Chairman of the Board
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBI Intech Ltd. (Intech), a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd., announces the appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the new Chairman of its Board. Suresh Khatanhar takes on the new role in addition to his position as the Deputy Managing Director at IDBI Bank Ltd. He comes with a rich experience of more than 36 years in commercial banking and has held various leadership positions within IDBI Bank over the past decade.

Speaking on his appointment, Suresh Khatanhar, Chairman of IDBI Intech Ltd., said, ''IDBI Intech holds a strong position in providing technological services to the BFSI segment, through its future-ready digital offerings and delivery of innovative solutions. The company has been demonstrating significant progress and performance over a period of time and I am looking forward to contributing positively to its sustained and disruptive growth.''Commenting on the appointment, Surajit Roy, MD & CEO, IDBI Intech, said, ''I am pleased to welcome Suresh Khatanhar to the IDBI Intech family. We are a Next-Gen technology company focused on integrating disruptive technologies with the objective of helping our customers win in their digital journey. We are harnessing new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for cognitive breakthrough innovations, joining the dots in the entire life cycle of the digital customer experience. Suresh Khatanhar brings over three decades of rich experience in the BFSI space and he will be an asset to our disruptive business growth.''About IDBI Intech Ltd.

IDBI Intech Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd. It is a Next-Gen technology company driving Digital Journeys' for the Customers.

Website - https://www.idbiintech.com/ PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

British Indian survey finds reluctance in community towards COVID-19 vaccines

Only 56 per cent of British Indians would take a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and women fall within the significantly less likely to be open to a jab over fertility concerns, a new survey by a think tank led by Oxford University expe...

Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

It will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days since an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China, authorities said Thursday.The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters 1,0...

Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled Fauja. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of Mary Kom fame. According to Deadline, the life of the ...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the bail pleas of three people in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying the eye witnesses statements cannot be thrown into dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are planted witnesses.Additional Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021