Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Power Q3 profit up 6 pc at Rs 52 cr

The company said its debt to equity ratio of 2.24 in the quarter is among the lowest in the industry. It further said despite the pandemic, the company repaid Rs 1,271 crore debt in nine months ended December 31, 2020 and will repay Rs 2,000 crore in March quarter of this fiscal to further improve the debt to equity ratio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:03 IST
Reliance Power Q3 profit up 6 pc at Rs 52 cr

Reliance Power on Thursday posted nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.29 crore for December quarter 2020 mainly due to higher revenues. The company logged a profit of Rs 49.38 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,006.66 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,897.93 crore a year ago. The company said its debt to equity ratio of 2.24 in the quarter is among the lowest in the industry. It further said despite the pandemic, the company repaid Rs 1,271 crore debt in nine months ended December 31, 2020 and will repay Rs 2,000 crore in March quarter of this fiscal to further improve the debt to equity ratio. The group is only engaged in generation of power.

It said there exists some uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19 on future business performance which will depend on further developments, including, among other things, any new information concerning the severity of the pandemic.

Also, any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government-mandated or elected by the group and further evolving impact on distribution utilities in terms of demand for electricity; consumption mix; resultant average tariff realization; bill collections from consumers may also impact the performance. The company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Bombay HC as Permanent Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala as Permanent Judge.The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on Ja...

Average flat size increases 10 pc in 2020 across 7 cities to 1,150 sq ft: Report

Average apartment size in residential projects launched last year increased by 10 per cent to 1,150 sq ft, as builders expected demand for bigger flats to rise after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Anarock.Average ap...

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operatio...

EXPLAINER: What''s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay

The Biden administration has taken quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization and reinforce financial and staffing support for it part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021