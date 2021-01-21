IIFL Securities Q3 PAT up 9 pc to Rs 50.59 cr

Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 21 PTI IIFL Securities on Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 50.59 crore for the three months ended December 2020. IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) IIFL Securities on Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 50.59 crore for the three months ended December 2020. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46.48 crore in the year-ago period, IIFL Securities said in a regulatory filing to BSE. Total income rose by 2 per cent to Rs 214.98 crore from Rs 210.22 crore in the December quarter of the preceding fiscal. R Venkataraman, managing director of IIFL Securities, said, ''Investment banking business continues to gain traction. We are uniquely placed as we have strong distribution capabilities across retail, HNI and institutional segments.'' ''With the lockdown getting lifted and the macroeconomic environment gradually improving, the outlook for the sector continues to remain sanguine,'' he added. IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.

