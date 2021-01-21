Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zensar Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 98.7 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:11 IST
Zensar Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 98.7 cr

Zensar Technologies on Thursday said its net profit has more than doubled to Rs 98.7 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 38.3 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

Its revenue, however, declined 7.7 per cent to Rs 906.5 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 981.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

These numbers are adjusted to exclude TPM (total productive maintenance) business performance and adjusted for exceptional items, it said.

In dollar terms, the net profit more than doubled to USD 13.4 million, while revenue declined 10.9 per cent to USD 122.8 million in the reported quarter as against the year-ago period.

''Our PAT has increased 13.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter in dollar terms underscoring our focus on world-class execution and operational excellence.

''Some of the softness in our US hi-tech and insurance business has been offset by healthy growth in the EU and South Africa as well as our consumer services business,'' Zensar Technologies CEO and Managing Director Ajay S Bhutoria said.

He added that while the company remains alert of current and future headwinds, it is excited with performance of its digital business.

Digital revenues accounted for 65 per cent of the quarter's revenue.

Bhutoria noted that digital foundation services has benefited from the company's consistent investment and has grown by 6 per cent on year-on-year basis.

''Our strategic focus on improving our cash management position has shown significant results in this quarter as we are now in a strong cash position, our highest-ever,'' Zensar Technologies Chief Financial Officer Navneet Khandelwal said.

He added that the firm has become a zero-debt company, which enables it to pivot initiatives on sustainable business growth.

He added that the net profit has increased, both on sequential (over 12 per cent rise) and y-o-y basis.

The company's total headcount stood at 8,809, while attrition was at 12.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...

Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8 pc to Rs 325.5 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The companys net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing....

U.S. panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the role that Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, played in the violence at the U.S. Ca...

SMDC food cart scheme anti-citizen: AAP

The AAP on Thursday alleged that the SDMCs food cart scheme will create an opportunity for BJP councillors to earn illegal money, but the saffron party rubbished the accusation saying it is a lie.The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021