Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trader body warns Tea Board against online auction system

It can have serious disadvantages in the long-run, impact buyer participation in the auctions, and be counterproductive to the Tea Boards intent and interest of stakeholders, Shah said.According to the federation, tea auction prices in 2020 were around 35 per cent higher as compared with 2019 as this was the result of a fair price discovery mechanism based on demand and supply.In 2020, the tea production was 1,250 million kg, around 100 million kg lower than the previous years output of 1,350 million kg.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:43 IST
Trader body warns Tea Board against online auction system

The Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), the apex body of tea trade in the country, warned on Thursday that the public auction system could have serious ramifications for the trade.

The association urged the Tea Board to undertake a thorough evaluation of the e-auction process before rolling out the public auction system, according to a statement.

''The tea trade had migrated from a manual auction system to e-auction format in 2016 as a part of the auction reform initiative,'' the FAITTA said. ''The e-auction system has been implemented in Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), but it has been posing several operational problems for tea buyers.'' The board has proposed to expand the system to the remaining five auction centres, it added.

The purpose for introducing the e-auction system by the Tea Board was fair price discovery to ensure trades take place at the market-determined prices. Unfortunately, there are several lacunae in the system, and it has ended up working like a tender process and not a fair price discovery mechanism, FAITTA chairperson Viren Shah said.

Among the likely impacts of the new auction system are tea prices that do not reflect the ground reality, he said, adding that it could lead to an ''unnecessary hike'' in tea prices.

In mock trials, the tea lots went to the buyer who had entered the highest bid price regardless of the actual auction bidding trend and price increments leading up to the second highest bidder price.

The ''faulty logic'' of knockdown of lots is required to be revised. It can have serious disadvantages in the long-run, impact buyer participation in the auctions, and be counterproductive to the Tea Board's intent and interest of stakeholders, Shah said.

According to the federation, tea auction prices in 2020 were around 35 per cent higher as compared with 2019 as this was the result of a fair price discovery mechanism based on demand and supply.

In 2020, the tea production was 1,250 million kg, around 100 million kg lower than the previous year's output of 1,350 million kg. Retail tea prices rose by an average of Rs 60-70 per kg during the year.

The FAITTA said the entire tea trade was against this system and urged the board to take a cautious and more inclusive approach towards evaluating the features of the new auction model, as a hasty rollout could have serious unintended consequences.

''We have conveyed our concerns to the Tea Board. We have demanded that the features of the new auction system be communicated to all stakeholders in a transparent manner,'' Shah said.

Any system should not be implemented without wider consultation within the trade, he added. PTI PJT RSYHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Argentine president receives Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received an injection of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, a day after the countrys health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among those aged 60 and older.In a tweet, Fern...

Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

In a sign of improvement inthe coronavirus situation, Gujarat recorded just one death dueto the viral infection on Thursday, the lowest in over ninemonths, while 471 more people tested positive, the statehealth department said.The first dea...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both contr...

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021