Trader body warns Tea Board against online auction system

The Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), the apex body of tea trade in the country, warned on Thursday that the public auction system could have serious ramifications for the trade.

The association urged the Tea Board to undertake a thorough evaluation of the e-auction process before rolling out the public auction system, according to a statement.

''The tea trade had migrated from a manual auction system to e-auction format in 2016 as a part of the auction reform initiative,'' the FAITTA said. ''The e-auction system has been implemented in Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), but it has been posing several operational problems for tea buyers.'' The board has proposed to expand the system to the remaining five auction centres, it added.

The purpose for introducing the e-auction system by the Tea Board was fair price discovery to ensure trades take place at the market-determined prices. Unfortunately, there are several lacunae in the system, and it has ended up working like a tender process and not a fair price discovery mechanism, FAITTA chairperson Viren Shah said.

Among the likely impacts of the new auction system are tea prices that do not reflect the ground reality, he said, adding that it could lead to an ''unnecessary hike'' in tea prices.

In mock trials, the tea lots went to the buyer who had entered the highest bid price regardless of the actual auction bidding trend and price increments leading up to the second highest bidder price.

The ''faulty logic'' of knockdown of lots is required to be revised. It can have serious disadvantages in the long-run, impact buyer participation in the auctions, and be counterproductive to the Tea Board's intent and interest of stakeholders, Shah said.

According to the federation, tea auction prices in 2020 were around 35 per cent higher as compared with 2019 as this was the result of a fair price discovery mechanism based on demand and supply.

In 2020, the tea production was 1,250 million kg, around 100 million kg lower than the previous year's output of 1,350 million kg. Retail tea prices rose by an average of Rs 60-70 per kg during the year.

The FAITTA said the entire tea trade was against this system and urged the board to take a cautious and more inclusive approach towards evaluating the features of the new auction model, as a hasty rollout could have serious unintended consequences.

''We have conveyed our concerns to the Tea Board. We have demanded that the features of the new auction system be communicated to all stakeholders in a transparent manner,'' Shah said.

Any system should not be implemented without wider consultation within the trade, he added. PTI PJT RSYHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)