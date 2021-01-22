Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel forecasts first-quarter revenue, profit above estimates as rivals chip away share

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:28 IST
Intel forecasts first-quarter revenue, profit above estimates as rivals chip away share

Intel Corp on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, with sales expected to decline on a yearly basis as it loses share to rivals despite a pandemic-fueled boom in PC and data center chip demand.

The chipmaker said it expects adjusted sales of $17.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, compared with analysts' average estimates of $16.06 billion and 93 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $20 billion, beating estimates of $17.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing. At a White House event,...

Attorneys call for Giuliani to lose law license over false claims, mob incitement

A group of prominent attorneys on Thursday asked New Yorks judiciary to suspend the law license of former President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trumps supporters to eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021