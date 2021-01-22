Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Google said on Friday it will disable its search function in Australia if the government proceeds with a media code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay local media companies for sharing their content.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 07:43 IST
Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Google said on Friday it will disable its search function in Australia if the government proceeds with a media code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay local media companies for sharing their content. Australia is on course to pass laws that would make the Big Tech giants negotiate payments with local publishers and broadcasters for content. If they can't strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide the price.

"The code's arbitration model with bias criteria presents unmanageable financial and operational risk for Google," Mel Silva, managing director for Australia and New Zealand, told a senate committee. "If this version of the code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia."

Google's comments drew sharp rebuke from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who said the country makes its rules for "things you can do in Australia." "People who want to work with that in Australia, you're very welcome. But we don't respond to threats," Morrison told reporters.

The United States government this week asked Australia to scrap the proposed laws, which have broad political support, and suggested Australia should pursue a voluntary code instead. Australia announced the legislation last month after an investigation found Alphabet Inc-owned Google and social media giant Facebook held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy.

Google's threat to limit its services in Australia came just hours after the internet giant reached a content-payment deal with some French news publishers. Google's testimony "is part of a pattern of threatening behaviour that is chilling for anyone who values our democracy," said Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute's Centre for Responsible Technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns

Brazils health ministry announced Thursday that a shipment of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is coming from India, a report coming as public health experts sound the alarm over insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Th...

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was retu...

Quarantine workers to be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests

Border workers in quarantine facilities will be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests in addition to their regular weekly testing, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This additional option will be rolled out at the ...

Fauci unleashed: Doc takes 'liberating' turn at centre stage

Dr Anthony Fauci is back.In truth, the nations leading infectious-diseases expert never really went away. But after enduring nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Donald Trump, Fauci now speaks with the autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021