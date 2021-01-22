Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case

Stock market regulator SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs one crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator's interim directions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:39 IST
SEBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case
The lender has been asked by SEBI to inform RBI within a week.. Image Credit: ANI

Stock market regulator SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs one crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator's interim directions. Besides, the private sector lender has been directed to transfer Rs 158.68 crore along with 7 per cent interest per annum into an escrow account till the issue of settlement of clients' securities is reconciled.

"I find the invocation of pledge of client securities available in the two demat accounts of BRH by the noticee (HDFC Bank) was not in conformity with the directions contained in the interim order," SEBI Whole Time Member G Mahalingam said in the order on Thursday. HDFC Bank has also been asked to keep the Reserve Bank of India informed about the order within a week.

The order stems from non-conformity by HDFC Bank with the directions contained in the interim order issued by SEBI against BRH Wealth Kreators and other entities on October 7, 2019. Through the interim order, SEBI had directed BRH to cease and desist from undertaking any activity in the securities market.

Further, its assets will be utilised only for the purpose of payment of money and/or delivery of securities to clients or investors under the supervision of concerned exchanges or depositories. As such, the expression assets' was extended to all properties of BRH including securities that were pledged by it against which funds were raised from HDFC Bank and other financial institutions, said SEBI.

The depositories and banks were directed not to make debits from the demat as well as bank accounts of BRH. On October 14, 2019 SEBI found that HDFC Bank invoked the pledge of securities to the extent of Rs 158.68 crore and sold most of them to appropriate sale proceeds towards outstanding.

The private sector lender had granted credit facilities to BRH and BRH Commodities aggregating to Rs 191.16 crore and Rs 26.61 crore respectively. SEBI said the interim order was not an ultimate determination of the rights of recovery of the bank but rather intended to ensure a freeze on the assets of BRH until completion of investigation or forensic audit and investors' interests are not compromised in any manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shark may have seized Australian snorkeler, police say

A man who went missing while snorkelling off the Australian coast may have been taken by a shark, authorities said on Friday, after a search operation found pieces of diving equipment. The man went missing late on Thursday while snorkelling...

Study sheds more light on role played by immune system's T cells against coronavirus

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found that people with severe COVID-19 are left with more of the immune systems protective memory T cells needed for fighting reinfection with the novel coronavirus.The study, published in th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

The SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery. The Dow was also poised for a ...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down, the company confirmed on Friday.In a blog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021