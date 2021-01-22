Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DEL58 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex crashes 746 pts as profit-taking deepens; posts weekly loss Mumbai: Widespread profit-booking hammered stocks for the second straight session on Friday, with the Sensex tanking 746 points and the Nifty crashing below the 14,400-mark. DEL72 BIZ-FOREX RESERVESForex reserves down by USD 1.839 bn to USD 584.242 bn Mumbai: After touching a record high in the preceding week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.839 billion to USD 584.242 billion in the week ended January 15, RBI data showed on FridayDEL61 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee pares losses to settle marginally higher at 72.97 against USD Mumbai: The rupee clawed back lost ground towards the fag-end of the session and settled with a marginal 2 paise gain at 72.97 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices.

DCM18 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKEPetrol crosses Rs 92 mark in Mumbai, diesel at all-time highNew Delhi: Petrol price on Friday crossed Rs 92 a litre mark in Mumbai, while diesel touched an all-time high after rates were raised for the third time this week.

DCM44 BIZ-RESULTS-LD JSW STEELJSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarterNew Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

DCM13 BIZ-POWER DEMANDPower demand at all-time high of 187.3 GW: Power Minister R K SinghNew Delhi: Power demand touched an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday, highlighting the growing strength of the economy, Power Minister R K Singh said.

DCM4 BIZ-HDFCBANK SEBIBRH Wealth case: HDFC Bank says Sebi orders depositing over Rs 158 cr in escrow account New Delhi: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said Sebi has asked it to deposit Rs 158.68 crore along with interest in an escrow account with regard to BRH Wealth Kreators case.

DCM38 BIZ-NILEKANI-VACCINATIONIndia will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale, in trusted manner: NilekaniNew Delhi: Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani on Friday said with the ongoing efforts around systematic rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to citizens, India will be a role model on how to vaccinate a billion people at scale and in a trusted manner.

DEL46 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold snaps 3-day gain, falls Rs 263; silver declines Rs 806New Delhi: Snapping a three-day winning streak, gold prices on Friday slipped by Rs 263 to Rs 48,861 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to a weak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

