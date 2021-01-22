Left Menu
EU Commission investigated over secrecy of COVID-19 contracts

The European Ombudsman said on Friday it was investigating the secrecy with which the European Union's executive is handling COVID-19 vaccine supply contracts. The EU has spent about 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) on downpayments to secure nearly 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 candidates and approved vaccines from six companies.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

The European Ombudsman said on Friday it was investigating the secrecy with which the European Union's executive is handling COVID-19 vaccine supply contracts.

The EU has spent about 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) on downpayments to secure nearly 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 candidates and approved vaccines from six companies. The pricing, delivery terms and other key clauses are confidential. "We have just opened an inquiry into the Commission's refusal to give public access to documents concerning the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19," a spokeswoman for the EU Ombudsman said.

The bloc's Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers along with representatives from EU states, has said that confidentiality is important to allow the EU to strike better deals with companies. The Commission had no specific comment but said it would cooperate with the Ombudsman. Corporate Europe Observatory, a campaign group, had asked for access to the contract signed with AstraZeneca, the first sealed by the EU, and to documents linked to vaccine negotiations. The Commission refused the first request and has not decided about the second, the ombudsman said.

"Given the significant public interest in this matter, I would ask the Commission to issue a confirmatory decision on both access requests as soon as possible and at the latest by 11 February 2021," the Ombudsman wrote in a letter to the EU executive on Friday. Any EU citizen may appeal to the Ombudsman to investigate an EU institution on the grounds of maladministration. Requests to disclose documents can be rebuffed by EU institutions if the publication of some information is considered against public interest.

Earlier this month, the Commission disclosed a redacted version of its COVID-19 vaccine contract with German biotech firm CureVac, after pressure from EU lawmakers. ($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

