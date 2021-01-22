Left Menu
Italy's Mediaset wins two legal cases involving online piracy

Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had won two legal cases involving online piracy cases against French and U.S. portals. Dailymotion and Veoh could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8215 euros)

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:26 IST
Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had won two legal cases involving online piracy cases against French and U.S. portals. In a statement, the broadcaster said a court had ordered France's Dailymotion to pay it more than 22 million euros ($27 million) for publishing illegally 15,000 videos using Mediaset content.

The court also ordered American portal Veoh, known as Qlipso Inc. at the time of the offence, to pay Mediaset more than 3.3 million euros and 60,000 euros in costs. Dailymotion and Veoh could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8215 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

