Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch may soften air crew testing demands as KLM vaccine cargo threatened

The Dutch government said on Friday it could soften its demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid COVID-19 tests, after airline KLM moved to cancel its long-haul operations and warned that the shutdown could affect vaccine distribution.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:30 IST
Dutch may soften air crew testing demands as KLM vaccine cargo threatened
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government said on Friday it could soften its demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid COVID-19 tests, after airline KLM moved to cancel its long-haul operations and warned that the shutdown could affect vaccine distribution. As part of stricter coronavirus measures announced on Wednesday, the government said it will also require all arriving passengers and crew to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test, taken just before departure. It had already required a negative test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The Dutch carrier, part of airline group Air France-KLM , had announced on Thursday that it would cancel its remaining 270 weekly long-haul flights starting from Friday in response to the new restrictions. KLM is "still discussing an alternative solution and has therefore not yet cancelled any flights," an airline spokeswoman said on Friday.

Any shutdown would also affect cargo flights that are used to transport vaccines, the spokeswoman confirmed. "So it may indeed be the case that vaccine shipments run into issues." Infrastructure Minister Cora van Niewenhuizen, who on Thursday had defended the testing plans in parliament, said on Friday that she was open to alternatives.

"My preference as minister of aviation is obviously that they should be able to fly as normal, but it has to be safe," she said. "That is my only criterion." More infectious COVID-19 variants are prompting new layers of travel restrictions around the world, just when the battered travel industry had hoped to see the start of a recovery.

Cabin crews that had largely been exempt from testing requirements face being caught up in the tighter measures and potentially stranded overseas in the event of a positive test. KLM warned that halting long-haul would wipe out cargo earnings that have been a financial lifeline for the industry during the coronavirus crisis. It announced on Thursday an additional 1,000 job cuts, on top of 5,000 already planned.

Airline bodies are calling on governments to embrace rapid testing but to avoid unilateral measures. "We need a uniform approach," said a spokeswoman for Brussels-based Airlines for Europe, representing the region's biggest airlines. "Continuing with the current approach isn't working - it's getting really messy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&K govt approves industrial land allotment policy 2021-30

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved adoption of the JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 to evolve a highly structured industrial land bank for promoting equitable industrial growth in the union territory, an official spoke...

WHO says deal with Pfizer to allow poor countries to start vaccinating in Feb

The World Health Organization said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Pfizer for 40 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, allowing it to begin vaccinating people in poor and lower-middle income countries under its COVAX pro...

British PM says new variant may carry higher risk of death

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the new English variant of COVID-19 may be associated with a higher level of mortality although he said evidence showed that both vaccines being used in the country are effective against i...

QUOTES-Baseball-Reaction to the death of baseball great Hank Aaron

Following are some of the reactions to the death of baseballs Hank Aaron, who died on Friday at the age of 86. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFREDHank Aaron is near the top of everyones list of all-time great players. His monu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021