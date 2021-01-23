Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it was in contact with Denmark after it halted all flights arriving from the Gulf Arab state, a major travel hub, for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai. Denmark's transport ministry said the travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, and that it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:44 IST
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it was in contact with Denmark after it halted all flights arriving from the Gulf Arab state, a major travel hub, for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai.

Denmark's transport ministry said the travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, and that it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating. "All accredited UAE testing centres are regularly subject to strict quality checks," the UAE foreign ministry said, adding there are severe penalties for non-compliance with international standards to ensure the highest level of quality in testing.

The statement said the UAE was communicating with Danish authorities "to clarify the details and cases" behind the decision in order to guarantee the safety of all travellers. Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the previous 24 hours on arrival from all countries.

Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to regional tourism hub Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and oil prices fell to end the week little changed as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets. The dollar index, ...

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Italy takes action against Tik Tok following girl's death

Italys data protection authority said it was imposing an immediate block on Tik Toks access to data for any user whose age has not been verified.The authority said it was acting with urgency following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sici...

France had 23,292 new COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours as President Emmanuel Macrons government fought against the possibility of a third national lockdown.Health ministry dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021