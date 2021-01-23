Left Menu
The festive season continues to get better and better. With the upcoming Republic Day celebrations around the country, the mood is upbeat and positive.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:25 IST
Tring offers 'SabKuch50PercentOff' to add more fizz to the festive celebrations
Tring SabKuch50%Off. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season continues to get better and better. With the upcoming Republic Day celebrations around the country, the mood is upbeat and positive. Dotting the festivities around with a very special touch is Tring - India's Largest Celebrity Engagement Platform - who is going all out to make it unbelievably crazy for fans and admirers of film and tv stars, international artistes and regional stars, musicians and models as well. With their never before offer of 'SabKuch50%Off' - for the next 4 days beginning 23 January, 2021.

You could pinch yourself again. It is the kind of moment that gives so many people across the country, to have their personal messages said or expressed by a celebrity, made possible via tring. The message is delivered through personalised video, live video calls or even with Direct Messages on Social Media. The shocking 50 per cent Off on all Celebrities with no term and conditions asked - is quite LIT as they say! Getting a chance to speak with celebrities has been almost close to impossible, but tring has bridged this gap with its service platform. In under a year, tring has reached an industry landmark of 3000+ celebrities, giving every fan the opportunity to reach and engage with their favourite celebrities!

You could 'book a tring' with ease through the website and get to choose from across categories like Movie Stars, TV Stars, Comedians, Musicians, Models, Influencers and many more. Celebrities have enjoyed executing requests on behalf of fans - requests that range from birthday wishes, wedding wishes and proposals to pranking best friends, surprising your mother or even asking for the money loaned. Truly, when there is an opportunity like 'SabKuch50%Off', fans would surely be thinking of many more moments and reasons to have the celebrities deliver these messages. Tring has been leading the celebrity shoutout space and over the last one year has used the platform for various initiatives as well - a 'WarAgainstCOVID' campaign to deliver PPE kits to number of hospitals to the Xmas Wishlist that seen Saina Nehwal deliver a special message to another inspirational woman.

So what are you waiting for? Go right ahead and give your message a personalised touch with a celebrity of your choice at 50 per cent Off only on www.tring.co.in. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

