DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at Rs 96 crore

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Its net profit was Rs 96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

DCB Bank's total income rose to Rs 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.96 per cent of the total advances, compared to 2.15 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 per cent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 per cent a year ago. Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to Rs 147.71 crore as against Rs 59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

