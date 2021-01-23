Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 6 dead, 18 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:12 IST
Maha: 6 dead, 18 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

At least six persons, includingfive women, were killed and 18 others injured when theirvehicle fell into a 400-feet deep gorge in Nandurbar districtof Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am on the hillystretch of Khadki ghat, located approximately 10 kms fromToranmal hill station, he said.

Around 24 persons, most of them labourers, were goingto Danduka in Ahmedabad from Khadki and neighbouring villagesin Nandurbar in north Maharashtra in the ill-fated MahindraMax vehicle, he said.

''While passing through the ghat section (winding hillroute), the driver lost control of the vehicle, followingwhich it went backwards and fell into the gorge,'' NandurbarSuperintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit told PTI.

He said six people were killed, and 18 injured, ofwhich the condition of seven is serious.

Nine of the injured have been discharged after firstaid, the SP added.

The injured are being treated in the civil hospital inNandurbar and Toranmal rural hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced anex gratiarelief of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

As per a statement issued by the office of the ChiefMinister, the deceased were adivasis (tribals) from remoteDhadgaon tehsil.

''The government will bear the cost of the treatment ofthe injured persons,'' it said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Nandurbardistrict guardian minister KC Padvi and the districtadministration and assured help, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Big B's beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on 'KBC' irks netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans comments praising Gita Gopinaths beauty during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati may have floored the International Monetary Fund IMF chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.On Friday, Go...

BSF detects underground tunnel along IB in J-K's Kathua, second within 10 days

Days ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force BSF achieved a major success when it detected a 150-meter-long underground tunnel constructed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district to facilitate the infiltration of terroris...

Dignity cannot be taught: Derek O'Brien on 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan at Netaji event

Dignity cannot be taught, TMC spokesperson Derek OBrien said Saturday, flaying those who raised the Jai Shree Ram slogan at a Kolkata event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which irked West Bengal Chief Mini...

President, PM and leaders across country pay tributes to Netaji on 125th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th bir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021