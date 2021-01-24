Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed in crash on Eastern Peripheral E-way in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:33 IST
Three killed in crash on Eastern Peripheral E-way in Ghaziabad

A man and his two-year-old son were among three people killed on Sunday in a vehicle pile-up due to poor visibility caused by fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near Milak Chakarpur village, they said.

Arun (32), resident of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, his wife Maahi (28) and their son Arav were in the car being driven by Mohit (30) when it rammed into a canter truck, which collided with a stationary truck. The car was travelling from Sonipat in Haryana to Noida.

The four car occupants and canter truck driver, identified as Harpreet Singh (41) from Punjab's Amritsar district, suffered serious injuries in the pile-up.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where Arun, Arav and Singh succumbed to injuries, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

Maahi and car driver Mohit are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the SP said.

All the three vehicles were badly damaged due to the impact of collision, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Activists in Nepal stage protest against land encroachment by China

A group of activists affiliated with the National Unity Movement on Sunday organised a sit-in protest in front of the Survey Department of Nepal, demanding GPS-coordinates of border points with China amid claims of land encroachment. The pr...

Dilip Ghosh issues show cause notice to WB BJP members for inner clashes in Bardhaman

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Bardhaman district president Sandip Nandy and 13 other members of the party involved in inner clashes on January 21 and allegedly pelting stones ...

'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief

One of President Joe Bidens top economic aides on Sunday will press Democratic and Republican senators for a fresh 1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief to help struggling Americans and avert a larger economic crisis. Brian Deese, director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021