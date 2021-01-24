Left Menu
Woman SI, three others killed in Karnataka road crash

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:47 IST
Four people, including a woman police sub-inspector, died on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus here on Sunday, officials said.

The bus, heading from Goa towards Ilakal, about 50 km from here, met with the accident at Chachadi-Gontamar crossing in the afternoon, they said.

The victims have been identified as police sub-inspector of women police station in Belagavi Laxmi Vasudev Pawar, her son Prasad, daughter-in-law Ankita and an associate of the family, Deepa Anil Shahapurkar, police said.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered at Murgod police station in connection with the accident, police said. The impact of the crash heavily damaged the front part of the car, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

