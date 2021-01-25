Guaranteed Plot With Buy of 3BHK Apartment at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, New Chennai

Left Menu
The Hiranandani Parks, an integrated township for the first time-ever announced a 'never before, never again' offer for the smart homebuyers to invest prudently in New Chennai at Oragadam. The customer who opts to purchase a spacious 3BHK apartment in the luxury precincts high-rise towers will be complemented with a guaranteed plot of land as part of a blockbuster deal for a limited period.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25. (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Hiranandani Parks, an integrated township for the first time-ever announced a 'never before, never again' offer for the smart homebuyers to invest prudently in New Chennai at Oragadam. The customer who opts to purchase a spacious 3BHK apartment in the luxury precincts high-rise towers will be complemented with a guaranteed plot of land as part of a blockbuster deal for a limited period. The 'assured plot on purchase of a spacious 3 BHK apartment' offers ready to register plots and ready to move in apartments which attracts zero Goods and Services Tax as it received certificate of completion. This translates into an additional direct benefit for the home buyers at Oragadam. The spacious 3 BHK apartments on offer are in these high rise towers: Chatsworth (3 BHK; 1895 sq. ft), Clarendon (3 BHK; 1927 sq. ft.) and Chartwell (3 BHK; 1991 sq. ft.); and the price starts from Rs. 84 lakh onwards. This offers an attractive investment option for the wise homebuyers who can reap the benefit of high rental yields and dual asset proposition making it a win-win proposition. Additionally, the project also offers a wide range of apartments in configurations of 2, 2.5 BHK, Plots and Villas for the prospective homeowners.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities describes that, "Hiranandani Parks is a 360 acreage mixed used self- sustainable township that offers immaculate master plan, robust civic infrastructure, unmatched socio-cultural fabric, giant sports arena with unique sports destination and education, retail, healthcare amenities of global standards. The township offers a holistic community living that offers a value proposition in terms of best investment in New Chennai's real estate gamut." He further explained that, "Today is the right time to invest in Indian real estate asset in backdrop of pandemic life led favourable external market conditions that offers home loan interest at historic low rates, innovative flexi-payment schemes, choice of inventory available, deal sweeteners, low risk weightage, fiscal impetus by the government and apex bodies to fuel the momentum in the housing sale across the industry to achieve the target of Housing for All." Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, New Chennai is strategically located, with over 100 MNCs and 22 Fortune 500 companies in vicinity. 4000+ people reside within the township, which has a 25-bed family hospital and a fully functional CBSE School; plus over 30 leisure amenities with 12+ sporting amenities including a 9-hole, 55-acres golf course with driving range, an iconic 25,000 sq. ft. club house with swimming pool as also High-Street Retail with over 20 operational outlets. As a thriving township, it offers not just residential spaces, but also an operational High Street, Office Spaces and Retail Outlets. Plus, the benefits of the location: Oragadam, which has high investment potential. A growing number of companies operate out of the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur belt, which makes work spaces for most home buyers in Hiranandani Parks easy to access.

The limited period offer of a guaranteed plot on buying a spacious 3BHK apartment is arguably the 'best deal' of 2021. The smart property investor will make their move well in time - before it gets too late!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

