Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states meet GST shortfall

The finance ministry on Monday released the 13th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount of fund released to Rs 78,000 crore.Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories UTs with legislative assembly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:30 IST
FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states meet GST shortfall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The finance ministry on Monday released the 13th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount of fund released to Rs 78,000 crore.

Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories (UTs) with legislative assembly. The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST. The finance ministry in a statement said it has released the 13th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with legislative assembly (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry).

The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.30 per cent.

''So far, an amount of Rs 78,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.74 per cent,'' it added. Out of this, an amount of Rs 71,099.56 crore has been released to the states and an amount of Rs 6,900.44 crore has been released to the 3 UTs, the ministry said.

The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation, it added.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 lakh crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte condemns riots against lockdown, curfew as "criminal"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned a weekend in which rioters attacked police and set fires to protest the night-time curfew his government introduced on Saturday to slow the spread of coronavirus as criminal.Dutch police said on Mon...

Shocking that Shiv Sena sees chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' as act of instigation: BJP

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party BJP slammed the Shiv Sena on Monday for alleging that Jai Shri Ram chant is an act of instigation by the BJP.BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain was responding to an editorial in Shiv Senas mouthpiece S...

Obnoxious, unacceptable, outrageous: activists on Bombay HC judgement

Activists and child rights bodies have slammed the recent judgement of the Bombay High Court that there is no sexual assault if there is no skin-to-skin contact.In a judgement passed on January 19, the Bombay High Court has said groping a m...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads EMEA FX gains, Rouble flat after steep losses

Turkeys lira led gains across emerging market currencies on Monday after the SP posited a stable outlook for the country, while Russias rouble traded flat after logging steep losses last week on geopolitical tensions. Turkeys lira rose 0.4 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021