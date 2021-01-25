MSI introduces 11th Gen Intel processor line up under 'Business & Productivity' series in India

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Micro-Star International (MSI), the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new 'Business & Productivity' line-up: The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series in India. The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 laptops are available in India from 24th January, 2021 across leading e-commerce website - Flipkart. The remaining line-up of products will be available in the market soon. The price of the series starts from INR 55,990 and goes up to INR 1,79,990 (All the prices mentioned are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price - MSRP). Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said,"We are delighted to enter into the business and productivity segment of laptops with our latest 11th Gen Intel processor line up in India. From establishing a stronghold in the gaming and content creation segment, MSI has now come up with innovative, feature-loaded laptops for business professionals. India being an extremely important market for us, we wanted to bridge the gap between our consumers and their needs for powerful devices, which provide them with best-in-class productivity, security, reliability and style. We hope the new line up resonates with the consumers helps them speed up their workflow."

The new line also includes one of the first laptops, Prestige 14 Evo certified on Intel's Evo platform, which indicates advanced efficiency and better mobility. All powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, the new line-up provides unprecedented efficiency and performance in the face of the new remote working trend due to COVID-19. Summit Series:

Summit Series provides secure solutions for business professionals The Summit Series, as the name implies, is the pinnacle of a mountain and represents the determination to lead and succeed in a career. The chassis and new logo showcase minimalism and modernism to compliment the tastes of business professionals. With the growing trend of remote working, the best business laptops need to do more than just send emails and connect to the internet; they need to have high performance, enterprise-grade security, and must be versatile enough to cater to a wide range of requirements.

The Summit Series is devoted to delivering comprehensive and secure solutions. From TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, to USB port, and SD Card Lock, the Summit Series laptops are secured by various layers of advanced protection. By integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection, the Summit laptops help protect corporations from data theft. The Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity. New "Business & Productivity" series laptops offer the best performance and efficiency

The new "Business & Productivity" product line combines three distinguished series of MSI laptops: Summit, Prestige, and Modern. The new series are all outfitted with the super-powered, latest 11th Gen Intel® processor, which offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. One of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel® Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics. The entire lineup is also accelerated by technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for ultimate productivity. Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. Its bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers, which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

In addition, the new Prestige and Modern Series have now been updated with captivating, contemporary new colors -Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse. The Prestige 14 Evo is one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel® Evo™ platform, which indicates this laptop is smarter in many ways. It offers instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection which make it much more efficient at saving users' precious time.

The newly released laptops bring both portability and power to accelerate workflows. Complete with a diverse range of products, the MSI Business & Productivity line offers reliable solutions for everyone from enterprise business users to individuals seeking a more efficient way to work. MSI has taken a major step in developing laptops for the business market, and as such the company is determined to be a leading business laptop maker, setting a new bar for excellence in the laptop industry. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

