German economy likely to reach pre-crisis level in mid-2022 -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The German economy, Europe's largest, will likely reach its pre-pandemic levels in mid-2022, according to a draft document prepared by the economy ministry and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The world economy's situation, underutilised production capacities and early indicators suggest a further recovery of the German economy, the ministry said in its draft annual economic report. Germany's budget deficit is seen at 7% this year when compared to gross domestic product, leading to a debt ratio of 72.5%, the ministry said, as Berlin is spending billions of euros to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic.

