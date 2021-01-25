Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Asian countries coronavirus testing and quarantine rules for air crew

Testing and self-isolation is not mandatory for local crew, though Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said crew returning from Atlanta, New York and the United Kingdom are tested on arrival and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result. SINGAPORE Foreign flight crews must stay in a designated hotel until their departing flight. Singapore-based crew who layover in high-risk destinations are required to undergo PCR coronavirus tests on arrival and on the third and seventh day following their return to Singapore.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:07 IST
FACTBOX-Asian countries coronavirus testing and quarantine rules for air crew
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday Hong Kong will implement a 14-day hotel quarantine from February for crew members returning home from passenger and cargo flights, a move likely to reduce airline capacity. Asian countries have put in place some of the world's strictest testing and quarantine regimes for travellers and air crew to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These are the air crew requirements in some other Asian jurisdictions. CHINA

All flight crew are tested on arrival. Passenger flight crew that had an overnight layover in another country are quarantined at a designated place and need to take nucleic acid tests on the third and seventh day after arrival, though they can continue flying internationally in the meantime.

Cargo pilots arriving after an overnight layover are exempt from quarantine if they tested negative after entering China. SOUTH KOREA

Foreign crew entering South Korea are required to go to a designated hotel and stay in their rooms until they leave the country but testing is not required on arrival. Testing and self-isolation is not mandatory for local crew, though Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said crew returning from Atlanta, New York and the United Kingdom are tested on arrival and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

SINGAPORE Foreign flight crews must stay in a designated hotel until their departing flight.

Singapore-based crew who layover in high-risk destinations are required to undergo PCR coronavirus tests on arrival and on the third and seventh day following their return to Singapore. Crew are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their seventh-day PCR test. The country has begun vaccinating aviation workers as a priority.

TAIWAN Local flight crews returning to Taiwan after entering a foreign country, such as for a layover, have to stay in self-isolation at home for seven days and are not allowed to leave unless they test negative for the coronavirus after that period.

From the eighth day, members of flight crews cannot use public transportation or visit crowded venues for another seven days and must record in detail where they go and with whom they make contact. Foreign flight crews that have to overnight in Taiwan have to go to a designated hotel near Taipei's main international airport in Taoyuan and are not allowed to leave their room.

AUSTRALIA The rules differ slightly by state, but in New South Wales, home to the country's largest airport in Sydney, all arriving flight crews are tested when they arrive at the airport.

Foreign crews are quarantined at designated government-monitored hotels until their departure. Local crew members must self-isolate at home until their next flight or for 14 days if they do not have one scheduled during that period.

NEW ZEALAND Foreign air crews are quarantined at a government-monitored hotel until they depart from New Zealand. They are not subject to testing unless they want to stay in New Zealand following 14 days of quarantine.

Local crew members are exempt from most requirements but those returning from destinations deemed high risk, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, must self-isolate at home for at least 48 hours then take a coronavirus test and remain in isolation until a negative result is received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

The European Medicines Agency EMA is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of Germans health ministry said.EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca ...

Anger and grief as United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, grief-stricken relatives of the dead expressed anger at Prime Minister Boris Johnsons handling of the worst public health crisis in a century. When the novel coronavirus, which ...

Torture of minor boy: Member of accused teen group found dead

A 17-year-old boy, belonging to agroup of teenagers who allegedly thrashed a minor last weekfor informing their parents about their drug abuse, was foundhanging dead in his house at Kalamassery here on Monday,police said.Local people allege...

Abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year

A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors.Grace Tame was presented with the award ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021