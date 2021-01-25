Left Menu
Gujarat: COVID-19 vaccination sites increased to 510

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:45 IST
The Gujarat government hasincreased the number of COVID-19 vaccination sites from thepresent 161 to 510, as directed by the Centre, a seniorofficial said on Monday, adding about 80,000 health workershave received shots since the January 16 launch.

In coming days, this number of the sites could risefurther as civic bodies have been given a green signal by thestate government to add more sites as per their convenience,said Gujarat Immunisation Officer Dr Nayan Jani.

''We launched the vaccination drive on January 16with 161 sites in Gujarat with a target of inoculating 100beneficiaries per day at each such site. Now, as advised bythe Centre, the number has risen to 510 sites.

''This number may increase further as local civicbodies were given freedom to add more sites as per theirconvenience,'' said Jani.

In Gujarat, the inoculation is conducted on four daysa week on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to ensurethat regular vaccination programmes, such as polio drive, donot get disturbed, said Jani.

''Since its launch on January 16, around 80,000 healthworkers, who are part of priority group, were vaccinatedagainst coronavirus in Gujarat,'' he added.

For the first phase of vaccination, the Gujarat Healthdepartment has identified 4.31 lakh healthcare workers such asdoctors and nurses, said Jani.

''After healthcare professionals, 6.93 lakh frontlineworkers such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens abovethe age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 with comorbiditieswill be covered under the drive,'' Jani added.

