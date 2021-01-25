Dima Hasao bandh peaceful

The 36-hour Dima Hasaobandh called by insurgent group Dimasa National LiberationArmy (DNLA) passed off peacefully on Monday with the districtwitnessing total shutdown.

The bandh began from 5 pm on Sunday and will continuetill 5 am on Tuesday.

During the bandh, all offices, commercial establishments,shops and educational centres remained closed and vehicleswere off the road.

The bandh was called to ''develop a sense of brotherhood''and to ''build trust and faith'' among the Dimasa society forregaining Dimasa kingdom and to fight for a ''separate Dimasanation''.

The bandh also commemorates the death anniversary of twoyouths killed in police firing during protest against theproposed 'Nagalim' at Maibang railway station in January 2018.

PTI COR TRSNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)