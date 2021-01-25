Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.

''The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by S&P and Moody's,'' India INX said in a statement.

ADB's masala bonds, or rupee-denominated bonds, are now listed on both the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the India International Exchange Limited (India INX).

India INX is the country's first international exchange, located at International Financial Services Centre-GIFT City in Gujarat, and the global securities market (GSM) is the primary market platform of India INX.

The platform has established more than USD 48.5 billion medium term and over USD 24.5 billion of bond listings so far, the statement added.

India INX Managing Director and CEO V Balasubramaniam said, ''We welcome the Asian Development Bank's INR 3 Billion Masala Bonds issue and with the efficient listing processes, India INX is consistently becoming the platform of choice for listing of these instruments.'' PTI SRS HRShrs

