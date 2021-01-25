Left Menu
TPDDL collaborates with Crompton Greaves to launch anti-bacterial bulb

We have joined hands with Crompton Greaves to offer anti-bacterial LED bulbs to our consumers at a discounted price. I believe our consumers will opt for this unique scheme in large numbers in order to cut down on their energy bills and indoor bacterial presence, said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of TPDDL.The company has launched 9 Watt anti-bacterial LED bulbs at highly affordable prices.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) in collaboration with Crompton Greaves has launched an anti-bacterial LED bulb that kills 85 per cent germs in indoor conditions, claimed a spokesperson of the power discom on Monday. ''We have joined hands with Crompton Greaves to offer anti-bacterial LED bulbs to our consumers at a discounted price. I believe our consumers will opt for this unique scheme in large numbers in order to cut down on their energy bills and indoor bacterial presence,'' said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of TPDDL.

The company has launched 9 Watt anti-bacterial LED bulbs at highly affordable prices. The LED bulbs were originally priced at Rs 190. However, it will be exclusively available at a discounted price of Rs 85 across TPDDL's customer care centres and have one year warranty, said the TPDDL spokesperson.

''The anti-bacterial bulb works on the concept of how light can kill germs depending on the wavelength at which it is emitted. It kills up to 85 per cent germs including harmful bacteria to provide continuous microbial disinfection with visible light,'' he said.

Gautam Deshpande, associate vice president, Crompton Greaves, said, ''We are delighted to be associated with Tata Power-DDL in launching our revolutionary anti-bacterial bulb that is energy efficient and also disinfects homes.'' The bulb does not emit any UV/IR radiations but only visible light, which is safe for humans, the TPDDL spokesperson said.

