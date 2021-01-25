Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP legislative houses session from Feb 16Luckno

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:18 IST
UP legislative houses session from Feb 16Luckno

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to convene the first session of both houses of the state legislature in the year 2021 from February 16.

The government also decided to develop data centre parks in the state which may lead to the country becoming self-reliant on data storage and change the existing trend of the storage of its data abroad.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet decided to convene the first session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and the legislative councils from February 16, and accordingly, Governor Anandiben Patel would be requested to call the session of the two houses from that day, an official statement said after the Cabinet meeting.

The UP assembly’s last and second session had been held from August 20 to 22 amid the Covid pandemic with several precautionary measures.

In another decision, the state Cabinet also approved the Data Centre Policy-2021, which envisages the development of the 250-megawatt data centre industry in the state.

The policy envisages the development of at least three modern private data centre parks in the state and is expected to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, the release said.

The policy also provides for additional encouragement for the development of data centre parks in the Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state, the statement said.

In the vicinity of data centre units, a large number of IT units and IT-enabled units would be are established, the statement said, adding the new venture is expected to create a large number of direct and indirect jobs.

''Under this policy, three data centre parks and 10 data centres will be established in the state, which will give direct jobs to 4,000 people and indirect jobs to 10,000 to 20,000 people,” the statement said.

''Once the policy is implemented, prospective investors will get motivated to set up data centres, besides IT and IT-enabled industries in the state. This will also increase the possibility of global data centres such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM etc,” it said.

“By this, UP will get established at the global stage, and the state and the country will become self-reliant in data storage,'' the statement added. At present, most of the data of the country are stored outside the country.

''Till now, there was no policy for the establishment of data centre parks and data centre units. Seeing this, the UP Government decided to formulate data centre policy,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021