UP legislative houses session from Feb 16Luckno

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to convene the first session of both houses of the state legislature in the year 2021 from February 16.

The government also decided to develop data centre parks in the state which may lead to the country becoming self-reliant on data storage and change the existing trend of the storage of its data abroad.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet decided to convene the first session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and the legislative councils from February 16, and accordingly, Governor Anandiben Patel would be requested to call the session of the two houses from that day, an official statement said after the Cabinet meeting.

The UP assembly’s last and second session had been held from August 20 to 22 amid the Covid pandemic with several precautionary measures.

In another decision, the state Cabinet also approved the Data Centre Policy-2021, which envisages the development of the 250-megawatt data centre industry in the state.

The policy envisages the development of at least three modern private data centre parks in the state and is expected to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, the release said.

The policy also provides for additional encouragement for the development of data centre parks in the Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state, the statement said.

In the vicinity of data centre units, a large number of IT units and IT-enabled units would be are established, the statement said, adding the new venture is expected to create a large number of direct and indirect jobs.

''Under this policy, three data centre parks and 10 data centres will be established in the state, which will give direct jobs to 4,000 people and indirect jobs to 10,000 to 20,000 people,” the statement said.

''Once the policy is implemented, prospective investors will get motivated to set up data centres, besides IT and IT-enabled industries in the state. This will also increase the possibility of global data centres such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM etc,” it said.

“By this, UP will get established at the global stage, and the state and the country will become self-reliant in data storage,'' the statement added. At present, most of the data of the country are stored outside the country.

''Till now, there was no policy for the establishment of data centre parks and data centre units. Seeing this, the UP Government decided to formulate data centre policy,'' the statement said.

