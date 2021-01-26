Left Menu
Development News Edition

China blue-chips pull back from 13-year highs, Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

China shares fell on Tuesday, with blue chips pulling back from a 13-year high touched in the previous session, as investors locked in profits in high-flying consumer firms, and as investor concerns continued to simmer over Sino-U.S. relations. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.2% at 3,580.83 points.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:20 IST
China blue-chips pull back from 13-year highs, Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares fell on Tuesday, with blue chips pulling back from a 13-year high touched in the previous session, as investors locked in profits in high-flying consumer firms, and as investor concerns continued to simmer over Sino-U.S. relations.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.2% at 3,580.83 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.61%, with the consumer staples sector down 0.75% and the consumer discretionary index down 3.02%. ** Consumer staple and discretionary firms had lifted the CSI300 index to its highest level since January 2008 on Monday. ** China-U.S. relations continue to weigh on sentiment. China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a U.S. aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters. ** U.S. President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with "patience," the White House said on Monday. ** Meanwhile, index provider MSCI Inc said it will delete securities of five Chinese companies from some indexes as of the close on Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance. ** CGN Power Co slumped 5.95%, China Shipbuilding Industry fell 1.2% and Inspur International dropped 2.23%. China National Nuclear Power and China National Chem posted small gains. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.18% to 11,700.24, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.4% at 29,434.08. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped 6.39% a day after the surging nearly 11% amid heavy buying by mainland investors. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.6%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.39% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.31%​. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4713 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.4798.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

Indias fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the satyagrahi farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted p...

World Bank approves more funding to help Maldives mitigate COVID-19 impact

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing of 21.6 million to further help Maldives mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on poor and vulnerable workers and their families.The additional f...

Indian economy estimated to contract by 9.6% in 2020, grow at 7.3% in 2021: UN

Indias economy is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2021, even as it is estimated to contract by 9.6 per cent in 2020 as lockdowns and other efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic slashed domestic consumption, the UN has said.The World...

One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported onenew COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in thenortheastern state to 16,820, a senior health departmentofficial said on Tuesday.An Army man from Dahung military camp in West Kamengdistrict was detecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021