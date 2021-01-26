Left Menu
CSIR named as one of South Africa’s top employers

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better work environment and exhibits this through excellent human resources (HR) policies and people practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:51 IST
CSIR Group Executive: Human Capital and Strategic Communication, Andile Mabindisa, described the achievement as a great stride for the CSIR. Image Credit: Videoblocks

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation, is celebrating being named as one of South Africa's top employers.

The 2021 Top Employers was announced on Monday by the Top Employers Institute programme, which certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity and Inclusion and more.

CSIR Group Executive: Human Capital and Strategic Communication, Andile Mabindisa, described the achievement as a great stride for the CSIR.

"It reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace environment that is conducive for staff to thrive and excel in executing the organisation's mandate of improving the lives of South Africans. This is perfect timing. We advertently celebrate this certification and recognition at a time when the CSIR celebrates 75 years of its existence," he said.

The CSIR recently adopted its new strategy and at the core of this strategy is the refined value to excellence, people-centred, integrity and collaboration. "This strategy was a step in the direction to ensuring that the CSIR's value proposition lies in valuing its number one asset, which is its staff," Mabindisa said.

The programme has certified and recognised more than 1 600 Top Employers in 119 countries/regions across five continents.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

