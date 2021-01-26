Left Menu
DHL Global Forwarding recognized as Top Employer for 2021 in MEA

The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program annually certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate a continuous commitment to providing the very best work environment for their employees.

26-01-2021
The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. Image Credit: Twitter(@DHLAfrica)

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, was recognized as Top Employer for 2021 in the Middle East and Africa. The certification attests to DHL's achievement in implementing HR best practices, focused on fostering a positive work environment and encouraging its employees' personal and professional development. Globally, DHL Global Forwarding garnered this certification for a total of 35 countries. The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program annually certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate a continuous commitment to providing the very best work environment for their employees.

During the pandemic, Deutsche Post DHL Group's purpose – "Connecting people. Improving lives" – resonated more than ever. Employees work 24/7 to ensure a reliable supply of essential medical supplies as well as life science and healthcare equipment, which further highlighted the commitment and importance of each individual at DHL Global Forwarding and the rest of the group.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa commented, "2020 was undeniably a tough year as we see economies and of course, businesses grapple with multiple headwinds. However, thanks to our tenacity and resilience, I believe we've emerged stronger while ensuring that our employees are well and safe. This award is a great way to kick start the year for our team, who is as always, fired up and ready to serve our customers with passion, power, pace and pride. We wouldn't be what we are without our people and I'm so proud of this achievement."

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. DHL Global Forwarding has once again demonstrated its strength in all these domains in the region.

"We are proud to be named Top Employer for the second time in a row this year. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases our organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices," said Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.

"As a global company, diversity and inclusion are inherent in our DNA and it has given us access to the best talents that the industry has to offer. We are able to leverage different strengths for the common purpose of meeting our customers' needs by connecting people and improving lives. Over the years, we have inculcated an inclusive workplace to ensure that everyone's voices are heard, which in turn allows us to create inclusive and innovative solutions for our customers."

At DHL Global Forwarding, training opportunities and talent development programs are consistently reviewed and benchmarked against the requirements of the industry. All employees go through a mandatory DHL Certified International Forwarder (CIF) program upon induction, to ensure that they adhere to the same global standards as colleagues in the global network, abiding by the strictest code of conduct and business principles. The CIF is a key initiative with an appropriate portfolio of culture and capability enhancing programs that support in the delivery of the DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) Simplify Strategy. In total, the program has certified and recognized more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries/regions across five continents.

Further, DHL Global Forwarding started initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the company. For example, with "Women at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight", an initiative that enables more women to fill leadership roles, the company promotes a cultural mindset with a focus on equal opportunities by offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support.

In line with further Top Employer domain, "Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight" contributes to the company's employee engagement by examining how employees' tasks, expectations, stress levels and working environments affect their overall health and happiness. Especially in challenging times, when a global pandemic is affecting nearly every aspect of life, a pulse check and active management of employee well-being are crucial. Therefore, DHL Global Forwarding has connected all these possible engagements under the term "Well-being" in three ways: Be Social, Be Present, Be Active.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Despite the challenging year we have experienced, DHL Global Forwarding has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program."

(With Inputs from APO)

