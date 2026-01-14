Skoda Volkswagen India Records Remarkable Sales Growth in 2025
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India achieved a significant 36% growth in 2025 vehicle sales, reaching 1,17,000 units. This success was driven by its Make-in-India strategy, increasing exports and local manufacturing. The firm plans to expand its product portfolio and network, asserting India as a key global manufacturing hub.
In a remarkable achievement for 2025, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India reported a 36% surge in vehicle sales, totaling 1,17,000 units. This growth highlights the company's successful execution of its Make-in-India strategy, driving both local and export sales.
As part of its international expansion, Skoda Volkswagen surpassed 1.59 lakh units in total sales. This performance underscores a robust recovery across segments, with its Made-in-India vehicles crossing the 2-million mark, marking a significant milestone in manufacturing excellence.
Looking ahead to 2026, the company aims to expand its product offerings and bolster its presence as a premier global manufacturing hub, contributing significantly to the group's global growth trajectory. The introduction of new models and expanded networks indicates a focused strategy on customer needs and sustainability goals.
