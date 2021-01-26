Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic mayhem in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor parade

57, Noida link road in the evening with farmers moving across on their tractors.The GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Badli Road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela DSIDC Narela roads to witnessed heavy traffic with police requesting commuters to avoid these stretches.Traffic movement was closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelam Pur and vehicles were diverted from Geeta Colony and Signature Bridge, due to the rally.With farmers reaching many parts of Delhi, the main thoroughfares like Shankar Road, Talkatora Road and Minto Road were also closed by the police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:48 IST
Traffic mayhem in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor parade

Traffic went haywire on national capital roads on Tuesday as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhi's ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at multiple places.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

The traffic on the city roads, though thin due to the Republic Day holiday, was thrown completely out of gear with hordes of protesting farmers deviating from the pre-designed rally routes and driving their tractors towards Delhi from Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and other border points.

With police and farmers involved in clashes at many places, some parts of the city were cut off with Traffic Police regulating movement of vehicles in view of presence of farmers at places such as ITO, Red Fort, Nangloi, Anand Vihar, Mukarba Chowk and Akshardham.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to update commuters about situation developing on roads in different parts of the city.

''Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads,'' it tweeted in the afternoon hours.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting against the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concluded.

By the evening hours, traffic was affected from Punjabi Bagh underpass to Zakhira, Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden Flyover to Dhaula Kuan, as the tractors descended on the capital, according to he Traffic Police.

However, Vikas Marg, that was earlier closed with farmers reaching to ITO from where they moved to Red Fort, opened in the evening for traffic movement.

The traffic was very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road in the evening with farmers moving across on their tractors.

The GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Badli Road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads to witnessed heavy traffic with police requesting commuters to avoid these stretches.

Traffic movement was closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelam Pur and vehicles were diverted from Geeta Colony and Signature Bridge, due to the rally.

With farmers reaching many parts of Delhi, the main thoroughfares like Shankar Road, Talkatora Road and Minto Road were also closed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Renewal of Season 2 isn’t certain based on plot

My Hero Academia Chapter 299’s preview reveals prisoner villains vs heroes resulting bloodbath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU to monitor vaccine exports, but says it's not a ban

The European Commission will finalise a proposal by the end of the week to require pharmaceutical firms to register their vaccine exports from the European Union, while insisting it had no plans to impose an export ban.EU countries learnt l...

Iranians need to make gestures for revival of nuclear deal - France

Iran must end its provocations and return to the terms of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if it expects the United States to rejoin the accord, but even then a broader negotiation would be needed, a French presidential official said o...

Estonian prime minister pledges break with far-right past

Estonia needs to restore its reputation after two years with a far-right party in its government, incoming prime minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters in an interview.Taking over after the previous government resigned in a corruption scandal, t...

Cricket-No demons in Karachi pitch, just poor batting says South Africa’s Elgar

South Africa opener Dean Elgar believes the perceived demons in the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi, where 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan on Tuesday, are mostly in the minds of the batsmen. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021