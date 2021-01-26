Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 26

DAVOS, Switzerland - South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 0600 GMT MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN.

26-01-2021
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend via videolink to UN High-level Replenishment Conference for the Peacebuilding Fund. ** AMSTERDAM - The Unites States and China take part in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit, which aims to set out practical solutions and plans for dealing with climate change until 2030 - 0800 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Augusto Santos Silva, Portuguese minister of foreign affairs presents Portugal's priorities for foreign affairs during their presidency to European lawmakers - 0945 GMT. ** OSLO - Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoeie, Minister of Education Guri Melby and other officials to hold joint news conference regarding the pandemic - 1330 GMT. ** NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East - 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Brussels to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council. (Final Day) TEHRAN - Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan will visit Iran to discuss the prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. (Final Day) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26). DAVOS - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's finance minister and the UAE's economy minister speak at Davos on financial and monetary measures post COVID-19. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Moscow. The ministers will hold a news conference after the talks. - 0900 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, at NATO Headquarters. DAVOS, Switzerland - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses virtual Davos WEF - 1000 GMT

LONDON - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

** DAVOS - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley attend virtual Davos World Economic Forum and debate on "Food systems" - 0800 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño participates in online EU ministers meeting on digital matters -D9+ forum - 0900 GMT. ** LONDON - World Economic Forum hosts panel on building "A Net-Zero, Nature-Positive Economy." - 1100 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's annual economic report, including Berlin's updated GDP growth forecast for 2021 - 1330 GMT. ** DAVOS - Special Address by Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, with Borge Brende - President, World Economic Forum Geneva - 1400 GMT. ** DAVOS - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses World Economic Forum event by video conference. YEREVAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Armenia. ROME - Special address by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT PARIS - Eleventh meeting of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS, Virtual conference (to Jan. 28). DAVOS, Switzerland - South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 0600 GMT

MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 28

** RIYADH - Argentinian president Alberto Fernández and French economy minister Bruno Le Maire discuss G20 mandates - 1300 GMT. ** Davos - Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez participate at the virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 1600 GMT.

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer. PARIS - The British, German, Canadian and Italian finance ministers speak on an OECD panel entitled "Tax Challenges Arising from Digitalisation and the Future of International Taxation." - 1130 GMT DAVOS, Switzerland - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum. - 1730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 29 ** SOFIA - Bulgaria Finance ministry publishes 2020 budget execution data. ** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT. ** DAVOS - Spain´s energy minister Teresa Ribera and foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya speak at World Economic Forum, Davos 2021 - 1300 GMT.

ACCRA - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 1300 GMT SINGAPORE - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 2 MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Moscow. GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 ** MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (To Feb 6)

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8 SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 11

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13 BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26 ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 4

LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

