Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU contract did not leave time to fix vaccine hiccups -AstraZeneca CEO

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive on Tuesday said the European Union's late decision to strike a contract with the drugmaker to supply COVID-19 vaccines, months after Britain, meant the company did not have enough time to iron out glitches in setting up production lines with external partners. "We are basically two months behind where we wanted to be," Pascal Soriot told German daily Die Welt in an interview, when asked about delayed deliveries in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:00 IST
EU contract did not leave time to fix vaccine hiccups -AstraZeneca CEO

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive on Tuesday said the European Union's late decision to strike a contract with the drugmaker to supply COVID-19 vaccines, months after Britain, meant the company did not have enough time to iron out glitches in setting up production lines with external partners.

"We are basically two months behind where we wanted to be," Pascal Soriot told German daily Die Welt in an interview, when asked about delayed deliveries in Europe. "And the issue here is we've had also teething issues like this in the UK supply chain," he added. "As for Europe, we are three months behind in fixing those glitches."

AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, said last Friday it would cut supplies to the EU in the first quarter of this year, citing production problems. A senior EU official said at the time this meant a 60% reduction to 31 million doses for the bloc in the quarter. EU member states could take the British drugmaker to court for breach of supply contracts if it did not honour its schedule, Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, reflecting wider frustration in the bloc.

In August last year, the EU agreed to purchase 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for 750 million euros, with an option for an additional 100 million. That was after Britain in May secured 100 million doses for 84 million pounds and the United States, also that month, secured 300 million doses for up to $1.2 billion.

Soriot, however, said the volumes agreed with the EU were not binding. "It’s not a commitment we have to Europe, it’s a best effort," Soriot told the newspaper. "The reason why we said that is because Europe at the time wanted to be supplied more or less at the same time as the UK, even though the contract was signed three months later."

The biotechnology procedures to make the product - a modified harmless virus that instructs human cells to produce vaccine proteins - are complex because they are based on living cells, the CEO added. "We’ve had sites with very high yield and other sites with lower yield. Particularly in Europe, we had one site with large capacity that experienced yield issues," he said.

"We believe we’ve sorted out those issues," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...

Lebanon surpasses record daily virus deaths amid protests

Lebanon hit a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, registering 73 deaths as protesters took to the streets for a second day to denounce strict lockdown measures put in place to curb an exhausting surge in infections. The health...

Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

Israels top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran would be wrong.The remarks are an apparent signal to U.S. President Joe Bi...

EU contract did not leave time to fix vaccine hiccups -AstraZeneca CEO

AstraZenecas Chief Executive on Tuesday said the European Unions late decision to strike a contract with the drugmaker to supply COVID-19 vaccines, months after Britain, meant the company did not have enough time to iron out glitches in set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021