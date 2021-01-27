Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro gives nod to private sector buying COVID-19 shots, AstraZeneca balks

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he has approved a group of private sector companies to buy 33 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca Plc, something the British drugmaker firm said cannot happen "at this moment." Speaking at a virtual banking conference, Bolsonaro said half of the shots would be for employees of the companies buying them, and the other half would go to the government's national immunization program. Newspaper Folha de S.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 03:48 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro gives nod to private sector buying COVID-19 shots, AstraZeneca balks

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he has approved a group of private sector companies to buy 33 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca Plc, something the British drugmaker firm said cannot happen "at this moment." Speaking at a virtual banking conference, Bolsonaro said half of the shots would be for employees of the companies buying them, and the other half would go to the government's national immunization program.

Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that the proposal came from a group of business leaders on a conference call on Monday to discuss which firms and organizations would participate. "I want to make it very clear that the federal government is in favor of this group ... bringing the vaccine here to immunize 33 million people, at zero cost for the federal government," Bolsonaro said.

AstraZeneca, however, said in a statement on Tuesday that all of its vaccine supply "at this moment" is only available to governments and multilateral organizations around the world. "It is not possible to make vaccines available to the private sector," it said. Several companies denied reports that they had joined the initiative, including hospital group DASA SA, which said in a statement it is seeking to understand the commercial availability of vaccines through its suppliers.

The national industry lobby CNI, however, said that it was backing an effort by some companies to import vaccines privately, while respecting the priority given to the public immunization plan, a spokesman for the CNI said. Brazil's nationwide vaccination process got underway just over a week ago but has been slow and patchy thus far, with shipments of doses from India and China subject to delay.

Bolsonaro, who has played down the severity of COVID-19, has insisted he will not take a vaccine. Meanwhile, Brazilian biomedical center Butantan expects supplies for around 8.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech to arrive by Feb. 3, its director said on Tuesday.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said he hopes the initial shipment of about 5,400 liters of active ingredients, enough to fill and finish some 8.5 million doses, would be followed by a similar load shortly after. He also said Butantan plans to have a factory fully producing the Chinese vaccine by early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....

Lebanese lawyers seek to halt liquidation of UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...

U.S. 'actively looking' at mandating COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

The Biden administration is actively looking at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said on Tuesday.On a call with reporters, Dr. Marty Cet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021