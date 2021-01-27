Ridesharing App OBHAI On WhatsApp - A First in Bangladesh

Left Menu
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:35 IST
DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBHAI, the home-grown ride-sharing company of Bangladesh is 1st among its peers to recognize the potential benefits of WhatsApp and its ease of access, which would benefit the user base from all walks of life, with the launch of its services on WhatsApp.

With 1.5 billion monthly active users around the globe, and 22% (around 40 Million) users in Bangladesh, social-media communication giant WhatsApp is being actively used as the primary communication platform in the country.

One can order OBHAI G (car), CNG (three-wheeler) or OBHAI Express (parcel) on WhatsApp. Commuters can save +8801313201222 in their address book as 'OBHAI WhatsApp'. All one needs to do after that is to type 'Hi', following which customers can avail OBHAI's services on WhatsApp. To book a ride, one just needs to type in the assigned number, click on send, after which users can gear up for a comfortable ride on OBHAI.

''WhatsApp OBHAI booking will help a lot of OBHAI users to simply order an OBHAI Gari, OBHAI CNG, and even order OBHAI Express services in few key strokes,'' said Anis Ahmed, Startup Founder, and Investor of Obhai Solutions Ltd.

OBHAI WhatsApp can be used by current OBHAI customers seamlessly, and all facilities including refund request, complaints, billing, reviewing ride history, and suggestions will be available within minutes from OBHAI call center representatives.

Furthermore, one can chat live with OBHAI agents for quick solutions. The AI service associated will also be monitored and maintained by the customer care agents of OBHAI.

Besides offering the most sophisticated communication service through WhatsApp, OBHAI will be able to cater to the smartphone users and passengers, taking into consideration those who do not have enough storage on their smartphones, improving their comprehensive lifestyle.

As Bangladesh marches forward towards a more sophisticated digital era, the masses are now more accustomed to having the world at the palm of their hands. As such, frequency of communication via social media platforms, the likes of Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp etc. are increasing significantly. Keeping the need and comfort of the citizens of Bangladesh in mind, OBHAI edged a step ahead and introduced its own WhatsApp service to complement its ride-sharing offerings, and to provide passengers a more personalized experience.

Since its inception in 2018, OBHAI has been providing 24/7 customer care support to its customers in 53 cities in Bangladesh, and to ensure a prompt support and utmost satisfaction, the ride-sharing company aims to deliver on its commitment via the cutting-edge WhatsApp service.

