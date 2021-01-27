Left Menu

IMF projects 11.5 pc GDP growth, experts say India to achieve USD 5 trillion economy

With International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting that India will reclaim the status of world's fastest-growing economy and projected its growth at 11.5 per cent in 2021, experts on Wednesday said that India is rebounding to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:34 IST
IMF projects 11.5 pc GDP growth, experts say India to achieve USD 5 trillion economy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting that India will reclaim the status of world's fastest-growing economy and projected its growth at 11.5 per cent in 2021, experts on Wednesday said that India is rebounding to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal termed the IMF projections for India as "Bright star in the global economy."

"Bright Star in Global Economy: India to continue its growth story at rapid pace under PM @NarendraModi ji, with @IMFNews projecting an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021. It makes India only major economy to register double-digit growth in 2021," Goyal tweeted. Charan Singh, CEO, EGROW Foundation and former RBI Chair Professor said, "As was expected, and I had been arguing that India's fundamentals are strong, IMF, in its latest release has projected India's growth at 11.5 per cent in 2021 and 6.8 per cent in 2022. This is the highest growth rate to be recorded by any country."

Singh said that IMF observed that the substantial revision in India's growth projection is because of stronger than expected recovery after lockdown. "Hence, India has saved the lives of people in lockdown, and now galloping to recoup growth trajectory. This has been due to the well-calibrated, adequately sequenced policies of the Government. Thus, a V-shaped recovery is on the way, and India is rebounding, to achieve a USD 5 Trillion Economy, despite the Covid set-back," he added.

DK Mishra, a market expert, said that COVID-19 pandemic has impacted worldwide economies in a big way but Indian economy has come out of initial hits due to measures taken by government and strong consumer demands. "The same is evident from strong GST collections and good agricultural growth. The projection for 11.50 per cent growth by IMF in GDP is yet another confirmation of the strong recovery of the economy. The future outlook with the COVID vaccine in the market will be good for our economy," he said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update released on Tuesday, the IMF predicted that India's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at the pace of 11.5 per cent in 2021. IMF projections show that India's economy will grow much better than China which is predicted to grow at 8.1 per cent, followed by Spain (5.9 per cent), France (5.5 per cent) and United States (5.1 per cent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nucleus Software Q3 net up 7 pc to Rs 24.82 cr; Parag Bhise appointed CEO

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 24.82 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The company had posted net profit of Rs 23.2 crore in the December 2019 quarter.Nucleus Software Expo...

Equity market tumbles, Maruti skids by 3.5 pc

Bears strengthened their grip on equity market with benchmark indices cracking over one per cent on Thursday amid weak global cues and as caution set in ahead of the Union Budget. The BSE SP Sensex closed 536 points or 1.13 per cent at 46,8...

Sweden's SSAB exits deal talk with Tata Steel Netherlands

Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Friday it had concluded talks concerning a potential acquisition of Tata Steels IJmuiden steel mill and related downstream assets, and decided not to move forward.SSAB confirmed in November it was in talks ov...

Denmark to extend $27.6 bln of aid to businesses - TV 2

Denmark intends to make another 170 billion Danish crowns 27.7 billion in financial aid available to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, local broadcaster TV 2 reported late on Thursday. The aid package would include liquidity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021