SALUD, a Lifestyle Beverage Brand Raises the Bar With Its Launch of the First Ever Ready-To-Drink Gin & Tonic in India

SALUD, in spanish, means 'Celebration of Life', and the brand is all set to change the way people celebrate life, with the launch of the first ever ready to drink Gin & Tonic range in India. Salud positions itself as a lifestyle brand, whose priority is to bring premium quality, at affordable pricing, for all age groups and lifestyles. Salud makes an entrance with G&T 2.0; a mixture of sophistication and freshness. With a strategic, yet subtle breaking of gender assignment to RTDs, Salud is a game changer, targeting a much wider bracket of the alcohol drinking demographic. Salud launches G&T 2.0 with its first three flavours- Original, Cucumber, and Lavender. Original- Salud retains the original classic way that Gin is consumed with resplendent English Juniper, and the effervescence of Indian Tonic. The fresh flavor can transport and gives the most versatile drinking experience.

Cucumber - Retaining the original formula, Salud has skilfully crafted the beverage with succulent English cucumber, and Indian tonic to offer an invigorating experience. Lavender - Aromatherapy in a bottle, this fine beverage with subtle French Lavender, together with the Indian Tonic, and English Juniper, results in an equally distinctive and sublime flavour. With a vision to be boundless and global, Salud brings alcoholic beverages, and soon, non-alcoholic beverages, as well as craft spirits that encapsulate a healthy balance of fun, class, and ease. Through the executions of being an aspirational brand, Salud also brings merchandise, and musical experiences under the titles of Salud Live and Salud Sessions. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Shetty, the founder-director of Salud Beverages Pvt. Ltd said, “We are a brand with the desires to create a distinct identity with our products. We want to innovatively impact the alcoholic, and non-alcoholic beverage landscape alongside being unique. The care, passion and attention to detail with which we have created Salud, we are confident to soon transform into a global Indian lifestyle brand.” Prasad Vanga, Advisor and Investor to Salud & Founder and CEO of Anthill Ventures shared his experience, “From the very beginning we saw great potential in the brand, and the people behind it. They are hardworking and driven individuals. With so much passion, and belief in their products, adding to a portfolio that is so diverse, we are excited to finally introduce Salud to the world.” Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, a serial entrepreneur-actor & advisor and investor at Salud, shared his excitement and said, ''I have worked with startups through the many years, across various domains. This enables me to understand the process of nurturing and growing a business from scratch. When Salud approached me with their vision, long term plan, brand ethos, & product portfolio, it was an easy decision to make.” Salud promises us a new beginning, a fresh life, with a 2.0 update! And given the year people have had, maybe a little G&T is exactly what they need!About SALUD SALUD ''The idea started just as a beverage brand but soon evolved into a lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our marketing strategy, and the brand's necessity in a market like India. Salud intends to be a Global Lifestyle Brand with a universal appeal and variety in flavors. Being an aspirational brand with Life & Lifestyle as its ethos, we work with Music, Fashion, and other collateral for better experiences and brand recallment. Salud is creating India’s first of its kind Ready To Drink Gin & Tonic beverage called G&T 2.0.'' With a vision, where people come together to celebrate life, with a touch of exclusivity, Salud aims to change the way one unwinds with our spirit in a bottle. G&T 2.0 will be introduced in a variety of natural flavors, which will enhance Salud’s image as an exciting alcobev brand with a universal appeal, thanks to both its diverse flavours and character. It is both modern in taste and style, with a vibe that caters to its target audience and is gender agnostic. Our key investors, Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI our speed scaling partner are our back bones in this pathway along with Ajay Shetty, who was previously a banker and entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand.

