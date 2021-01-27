Britain eyes higher contactless payment ceiling after pandemic surge

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:31 IST
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it will consult on raising the limit on contactless payments from 45 pounds to 100 pounds ($62-$137) following a rise in such payments since the pandemic unfolded.

"Since the limit for contactless card payments was raised to 45 pounds last April at the start of the pandemic, people are increasingly making use of contactless payments," the watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

