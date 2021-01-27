Bharti Axa launches app to optimise farming practices

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:40 IST
Farmers will also have access to PMFBY portal for crop insurance-related information. Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Axa General Insurance on Wednesday launched a new app to guide farmers in adopting best farming practices and enhancing productivity. 'Krishi Sakha' aims at helping farmers make informed decisions through customised information related to their farming requirements. It shares relevant information about the scientific way of farming, crop cultivation, sowing or harvesting of major crops.

The app is a one-stop-shop for all crop insurance-related requirements and offers the farmers a variety of innovative and tailored solutions along with curated crop advisories by experts to help them protect their crops and increase the overall farming productivity. It guides the farmers about weather forecasting, market, and crop prices and government schemes related to insurance and agriculture.

The option to use the app in different languages makes it more widely accessible. The new Android app can easily be downloaded from Google Play Store free of cost. Last year, Bharti Axa -- which received an Rs 800 crore crop insurance mandate from Maharashtra and Karnataka for insuring farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) -- launched a campaign titled 'Fasal Ka Bima Bohot Zaroori Hai' to make farmer communities aware of the importance and relevance of crop insurance.

