BigHaat strengthens tech stack to provide real time crop care for farmers

BigHaat, India's largest Agri Inputs digital marketplace platform, released a comprehensive agri input stack backed by a robust network of satellites, agronomists & farmers with an aim to deliver autonomous surveillance & crop care in real-time. They are the first such startup/ company to do so in the agri-tech sector. This facility lets the farmer visit their farm, click an image and upload via the 'Crop Doctor' feature of the BigHaat app. The AI technology then advises the best practices, most suitable inputs & offers dynamic assistance in real-time to the farmers. This unique approach is aimed towards automating crop care across India, giving the farmers a reliable full-stack farm management approach.

BigHaat provides farmers end to end crop advisory and a wide range of quality inputs such as seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, nutrients, and farm implements by leveraging the power of data, science, and technology. Over 4 million farmers in India have engaged on the platform since their inception in 2015. Sateesh Nakula, CEO & Co-founder, BigHaat, said, "We are happy to be empowering the Indian farmer community with dynamic information and knowledge with the help of our technology stack. The solution is expected to provide targeted solutions to farmers enabling them to use 20 to 40% lesser chemicals & 30 to 60% lesser water." BigHaat has connected the farmer community with Kisan Vedika, a Facebook-styled social media facility for farmers where they can ask their queries in regional languages and expect end-to-end guidance by their team of agri experts. With over 145 mn farmers in India, agri-inputs is an $800bn opportunity cumulatively over the next 10 years. This is the first time the Indian farmers will get the hands-on experience based on AI incorporating various data which includes satellite images, ground images, weather forecast, along with other sources and providing output without human intervention

Founded in 2015 by Sateesh Nukala and Sachin Nandwana, BigHaat has so far raised a total of $3mn from key investors including Ankur Capital, Rockstud Capital, and Beyond Next Ventures.

