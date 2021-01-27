Left Menu

HUL Q3 net up 18.8 pc at Rs 1,938 crore; sales rise 20.3 pc to Rs 11,969 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:46 IST
HUL Q3 net up 18.8 pc at Rs 1,938 crore; sales rise 20.3 pc to Rs 11,969 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,938 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore in the October-December quarter previous fiscal.

Its sales during the quarter increased 20.26 per cent to Rs 11,969 crore, as against Rs 9,953 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses too rose 21.65 per cent to Rs 9,548 crore in Q3 FY2020-21 compared to Rs 7,849 in the year-ago period.

''Our consumer-relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad-based growth across our categories in the December quarter.

''I am particularly pleased with the performance of our Nutrition business and with the recovery in the discretionary segments of our portfolio; these are structurally attractive and offer immense growth potential,'' HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said.

He further noted that the near-term demand outlook is improving.

''We expect to see a revival in urban while rural should continue to do well. Inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities and we will manage them judiciously. I am confident that we are very well positioned to capture the growth opportunities and accelerate momentum,'' he added.

Shares of HUL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,390.75 on BSE, down 0.87 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TCS 3rd most-valued IT services brand globally, closes gap behind IBM: Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services TCS has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance.Four Indian IT services companies -- TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro -- secured spots in...

Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth fought their hearts out before suffering close defeats in their respective group B openers at the USD 1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.A week after a demoralising...

Green India Polymers - 4 Million USD Turn-over - Waste Management to Wealth Management

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirThe Global plastics recycling market is expected to develop from an estimated 85 billion out of 2020 to 110 billion by 2025. The concerned market navigates the rising tendency towards reused plastics over...

Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' to introduce smart devices in first half of 2021

OnePlus co-founder Carl Peis new consumer technology venture Nothing will unveil its first smart devices in the first half of this year.The London-based company, which has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing, also cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021