AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for WednesdayReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST
Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.
"We are meeting with the EU later today," a company spokesman said in a written statement.
Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober earlier told reporters that the company had postponed negotiations over a shortfall in vaccine deliveries until Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Astrazeneca
- British
- Health
- Rudolf Anschober
- Austria
