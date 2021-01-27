Left Menu

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST
AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

"We are meeting with the EU later today," a company spokesman said in a written statement.

Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober earlier told reporters that the company had postponed negotiations over a shortfall in vaccine deliveries until Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.Police detained 200 people a...

India Shelter Bags 'Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing' Award

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndia Shelter Finance Corporation Limited recently awarded Housing Finance Company Lending for Affordable Housing at The Inclusive Finance India Awards. The Secretariat Presentation Award Ceremony was held in...

PNB Housing Finance Dec qtr net profit nearly flat at Rs 232cr

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a nearly flat consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore in the third quarter ended December.The non-banking finance company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 237 crore in the same quarter of the prev...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global cases surpass 100 millionGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021