South African Airways administrators gets 1.3 bln rand from government

Administrators at national airline South African Airways (SAA) received 1.3 billion rand ($85.36 million) from the Department of Public Enterprises last week, a spokeswoman for the administrators said on Wednesday.

The money would be used to pay accepted and signed voluntary severance packages, employees who accepted a three-month back pay deal, and post-commencement creditors, spokeswoman Louise Brugman said. ($1 = 15.2305 rand)

