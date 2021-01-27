Left Menu

IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:05 IST
IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): IndianOil Corporation Ltd and itsgroup company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) onWednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadugovernment's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

IndianOil executive director and State head P Jayadevanexchanged documents with health department principal secretaryJ Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate socialresponsibility initiative, a company statement said here.

The funds would be utilised towards procurement of IceLined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers andrefrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwideexercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cops dealt with situation in proper way that is why no one was killed due to police action during tractor rally violence: Delhi Police chief.

Cops dealt with situation in proper way that is why no one was killed due to police action during tractor rally violence Delhi Police chief....

Plan for march to Parliament on Budget day on February 1 cancelled: Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Plan for march to Parliament on Budget day on February 1 cancelled Farmer leader Darshan Pal....

Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park

A one-year-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.The injuries detected on the rhino calfs body indicated attack by some carnivore, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanj...

Pakistan to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week - govt minister

Pakistan will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers, a government minister said on Wednesday. God willing, the vaccination of front-line health workers will start next week, Asad Umar, who o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021