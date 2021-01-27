IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drivePTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:05 IST
Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): IndianOil Corporation Ltd and itsgroup company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) onWednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadugovernment's COVID-19 vaccination programme.
IndianOil executive director and State head P Jayadevanexchanged documents with health department principal secretaryJ Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate socialresponsibility initiative, a company statement said here.
The funds would be utilised towards procurement of IceLined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers andrefrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.
The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwideexercise.
