IndianOil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): IndianOil Corporation Ltd and itsgroup company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) onWednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadugovernment's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

IndianOil executive director and State head P Jayadevanexchanged documents with health department principal secretaryJ Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate socialresponsibility initiative, a company statement said here.

The funds would be utilised towards procurement of IceLined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers andrefrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwideexercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)