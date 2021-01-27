Left Menu

FDI into India up 37 pc to USD 43.85 bn during Apr-Nov 2020

The phenomenal increase in investment inflows into the country reiterates the governments firm commitment to initiate investor-friendly FDI policy reforms, obliterate policy bottlenecks and position India as a global investment hub for foreign investors, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:41 IST
FDI into India up 37 pc to USD 43.85 bn during Apr-Nov 2020

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India increased by 37 per cent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020, according to data by the commerce and industry ministry.

Total FDI inflows (including reinvested earnings) during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion, the ministry said on Wednesday.

''FDI equity inflow received during 2020-21 (April to November, 2020) is USD 43.85 billion. It is the highest ever for the first 8 months of a financial year and 37 per cent more compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20 (USD 32.11 billion),'' it said.

It added that FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.

''Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country,'' it said. Commenting on the figures, Mahesh Singhi, founder and MD, Singhi Advisors, said the global investor community has placed great faith and confidence in India and the robust fundamentals of its economy. ''The phenomenal increase in investment inflows into the country reiterates the government's firm commitment to initiate investor-friendly FDI policy reforms, obliterate policy bottlenecks and position India as a global investment hub for foreign investors,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest: Rajnath Singh after telephonic conversation with US counterpart Austin.

We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest Rajnath Singh after telephonic conversation with US counterpart Austin....

Farmer leaders have betrayed, they did not follow conditions set for tractor parade: Delhi Police Commissioner on violence.

Farmer leaders have betrayed, they did not follow conditions set for tractor parade Delhi Police Commissioner on violence....

Maharashtra minister visits schools as classes 5 to 8 resume

Maharashtra school educationminister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited some of theschools, where classes for standards 5 to 8 resumed after 10months, and interacted with students and teachers.Classes for students in standards 5 to 8 resum...

'Freedom, freedom': French Riviera restaurant defies COVID shutdown

A restaurant in the French Riviera city of Nice opened its doors to diners on Wednesday in defiance of nationwide COVID-19 rules, in a sign of the growing frustration at the curbs on public life which President Emmanuel Macron may tighten i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021