Left Menu

Sterling gets vaccine boost to hit 8-month high vs weakening euro

Sterling rose to an eight-month high against a weakening euro on Wednesday as Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout helped the pound, while the European Central Bank hinting at a possible rate cut hit the single currency. Although Britain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 on Tuesday, its faster initial vaccine rollout than in the European Union has offered support to the pound.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:29 IST
Sterling gets vaccine boost to hit 8-month high vs weakening euro
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose to an eight-month high against a weakening euro on Wednesday as Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout helped the pound, while the European Central Bank hinting at a possible rate cut hit the single currency.

Although Britain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 on Tuesday, its faster initial vaccine rollout than in the European Union has offered support to the pound. The euro was under pressure after an ECB official said the central bank has room to cut its deposit rate further.

Sterling was up 0.3% at 88.26 pence at 1550 GMT, after hitting its lowest point against the single market currency since May 13. Geoffrey Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at BNY Mellon, said "the general theme of UK doing well with vaccinations is playing a role" in lifting the pound, which is "not expensive and not over-owned yet".

On the other hand, "the euro is clearly being undermined by ongoing concerns over vaccine rollout speed and supply," Yu added. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would end on March 8, when schools could start to reopen.

Versus a stronger greenback, sterling reversed earlier gains and was down 0.3% to $1.3701, after touching a May 2018 high of $1.3759 in earlier trade. Hopes for a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package has fuelled risk sentiment in markets in recent weeks, benefiting sterling. Market participants are expecting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy.

But closer to the U.S. open risk sentiment turned sour and the safe-haven dollar rose as investors turned more cautious about COVID-19. As Britain left the bloc in December, the City of London said the capital's loss of some financial business due to Brexit has not been catastrophic and it will thrive even if the European Union "irrationally" blocks access.

"For now Sterling continues to trade more on hope, vaccines, than current reality," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil until Feb 14

Portugal will suspend all flights to and from Brazil from Jan. 29 until Feb. 14, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a worsening COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Portugal, as well as new variants of the virus detected elsewhere...

World paying price for governments' failure to address inequality: Oxfam

There has been the greatest-ever rise in inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic and the world is paying the price for the failure of governments to address this issue, rights group Oxfam Internationals Executive Director Gabriela Bucher sa...

Italy reports 467 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,204 new cases

Italy reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 541 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,204 from 10,593. Some 293,770 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the ...

Two-day assembly session begins in Bengal, TMC to table resolution opposing fram laws

The two-day special Assemblyassembly session in Bengal began here with obituary referencesmade during the first half of Wednesday.Members of the ruling TMC, the opposition Left frontand the Congress attended the session, as Speaker BimanBan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021