HUL goes for 2.5 pc price hike on skin cleansing products

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is raising prices of its skin cleansing products by 2.5 per cent, to ward off inflationary pressures, said a senior company official.

This would be the second price hike by the company in the cleansing products after it had increased 2.5 per cent in the December 2020 quarter, said HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak.

''In skin cleansing, the company took a price hike of 2.5 per cent in the December quarter. We are putting in another 2.5 per cent (hike) of pricing as we speak into the market in cleansing,'' said Phatak in a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

HUL is a market leader in the skin cleansing products and has popular brands such as Lux and Lifebuoy in the segment.

The company is seeing significant inflation into the select categories as skin cleaning and tea.

Phatak, who is moving to Unilever's headquarters in London as executive vice-president (financial control and risk management), said the cost impact was around 7-9 per cent.

However, the company has gone for only 5 per cent hike (2.5 per cent in the December quarter and another 2.5 per cent now), he added.

''One needs to be calibrated and judicious and give the right value to the consumer,'' he said.

However, he also added that if this level of inflation sustains, the company would also have to look into the pricing in other select categories, Phatak said without naming them.

While HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta, who was also in the call, said the company is now witnessing recovery in urban demand as mobility opens up and people starts moving.

''The good thing is that the urban demand, which was in negative earlier, has now moved to positive territory, although in the low level,'' he said.

Mehta also said the rapid roll-out of vaccines will also give further impetus to economic growth.

''Now, the supply-side contrasts are over and if you put a stimulus on the demand, it will be bound to give dividend. That's what the government should look to do in the coming times,'' he said.

Over the out-of-home consumption, he said the segment is recovered and the recovery would be paced after mobility goes up.

Mehta said, ''When we look at discretionary and out-of-home consumption, which was significantly low as (-)25 per cent, that has reduced tremendously and is moving into the right direction and again, it would be helped tremendously if the mobility goes up.'' PTI KRH HRShrs

