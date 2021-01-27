Left Menu

HUL goes for 2.5 pc price hike on skin cleansing products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:32 IST
HUL goes for 2.5 pc price hike on skin cleansing products

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is raising prices of its skin cleansing products by 2.5 per cent, to ward off inflationary pressures, said a senior company official.

This would be the second price hike by the company in the cleansing products after it had increased 2.5 per cent in the December 2020 quarter, said HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak.

''In skin cleansing, the company took a price hike of 2.5 per cent in the December quarter. We are putting in another 2.5 per cent (hike) of pricing as we speak into the market in cleansing,'' said Phatak in a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

HUL is a market leader in the skin cleansing products and has popular brands such as Lux and Lifebuoy in the segment.

The company is seeing significant inflation into the select categories as skin cleaning and tea.

Phatak, who is moving to Unilever's headquarters in London as executive vice-president (financial control and risk management), said the cost impact was around 7-9 per cent.

However, the company has gone for only 5 per cent hike (2.5 per cent in the December quarter and another 2.5 per cent now), he added.

''One needs to be calibrated and judicious and give the right value to the consumer,'' he said.

However, he also added that if this level of inflation sustains, the company would also have to look into the pricing in other select categories, Phatak said without naming them.

While HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta, who was also in the call, said the company is now witnessing recovery in urban demand as mobility opens up and people starts moving.

''The good thing is that the urban demand, which was in negative earlier, has now moved to positive territory, although in the low level,'' he said.

Mehta also said the rapid roll-out of vaccines will also give further impetus to economic growth.

''Now, the supply-side contrasts are over and if you put a stimulus on the demand, it will be bound to give dividend. That's what the government should look to do in the coming times,'' he said.

Over the out-of-home consumption, he said the segment is recovered and the recovery would be paced after mobility goes up.

Mehta said, ''When we look at discretionary and out-of-home consumption, which was significantly low as (-)25 per cent, that has reduced tremendously and is moving into the right direction and again, it would be helped tremendously if the mobility goes up.'' PTI KRH HRShrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

The office of Tunisias president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source sai...

White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 sink 1% on Boeing results, short squeeze

The Dow and the SP 500 slid more than 1 on Wednesday as Boeing slumped on posting a record annual loss, while declines were exacerbated by hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze sparked by a sharp rally in GameStop ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021