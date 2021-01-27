Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Norway will close its borders to all but essential visitors, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, tightening further some of the toughest travel restrictions in Europe.

"In practice, the border will be closed to anyone not living in Norway," Solberg told a news conference. While exceptions will apply to a few groups, including health workers from some countries, most migrant labour will be prevented from coming, she said.

The non-EU country on Saturday announced a lockdown of its capital region after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain.

